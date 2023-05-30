The Daily Advertiser
Truck driver to face Wagga court over fiery fatal Tumbarumba Road crash near Hume Highway

Updated May 30 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 12:04pm
A man has been charged after a two-truck crash on Tumbarumba Road, Kyeamba, on Monday morning. Picture by Ash Smith
A man has been charged with driving offences after a fatal crash on Tumbarumba Road on Monday morning.

