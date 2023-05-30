A man has been charged with driving offences after a fatal crash on Tumbarumba Road on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba, just after the Hume Highway intersection, at 10am on Monday following reports two trucks had collided head-on.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District attended the scene and located a Kenworth prime mover and a Fuso truck, both on fire.
The fire was extinguished by the NSW Rural Fire Service.
The driver of the truck, a man believed to be in his 40's, died at the scene.
The other driver, a 60-year-old man, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Wagga base hospital with minor injuries.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the crash commenced.
Following inquiries, the 60-year-old was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station where he was charged.
The man was charged with dangerous drive occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death. The man's license was also suspended.
The man was granted bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, July 26.
