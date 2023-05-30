The Daily Advertiser
Strike Force Spain conducts testing as part of further investigations into Yanco accident that killed four

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 4:30pm
Investigations into the fatal accident where four died on Yanco's Research Road continued on site on Tuesday, May 30. Picture by Talia Pattison
A STRIKE force set up to investigate a fatal accident which killed three young boys and a woman is continuing to work out exactly what happened.

Talia Pattison

