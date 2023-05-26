The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Artists Debbie Wood and Lindy Farley exhibition opens

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
May 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local indigenous artist Debbie Wood (pictured) has teamed up with local artist Lindy Farley for an exhibition at Little Yellow House Gallery and Studio. Picture by Ash Smith
Local indigenous artist Debbie Wood (pictured) has teamed up with local artist Lindy Farley for an exhibition at Little Yellow House Gallery and Studio. Picture by Ash Smith

A new exhibition at Little Yellow House Gallery and Studio showcases the collaborative work of a local indigenous, and non-indigenous artist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.