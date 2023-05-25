Widely respected Senior Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Isabel Reid has dedicated her entire life to advocating for the Stolen Generation survivors receiving redress with the vision of a better future she knows can be achieved.
Knowing that someone had to step up and speak out on behalf of all First Nations people, Aunty Isabel began striving for justice by stepping into a leadership role.
With a passion for First Nations education, juvenile justice, and reparations for survivors of the Cootamundra Domestic Training Home for Aboriginal Girls, following cultural protocols and the unity and harmony of Australia, Aunty Isabel has worked tirelessly in the community for change.
But, Aunty Isabel's passion was never driven by the accolades, having made a promise to herself that she would use her life to make a difference where she could and that will forever be what she is most proud of.
"I'm proud of just being me and who I was - education didn't come easy for me because we didn't get that in the homes, but I decided that what I did have in life would be for the community," she said.
"I thought about [advocating] for a while and then I thought; 'no', but as time went on I knew someone had to speak up, we have to have a voice and I think it's important to get out there and tell your story, so that's what I did," she said.
In doing so, Aunty Isabel is hoping that other First Nations people will do the same.
"Mental health is a big thing in our community at the moment and I'd like to see them speaking out, telling their stories about how they're feeling, because that's where I was when I was first starting out, I was lost, I didn't know where I was going, but I decided to tell my story," she said.
It is for her bravery in speaking out and all of her hard work within the Riverina community, that Aunty Isabel was named the 39th Walk of Honour inductee on Thursday.
Her plaque is located on Baylist Street at the entrance to the Sturt More.
She hopes that when other First Nations people see her plaque, they share with her the vision of a brighter future.
"They are our future, the children of today," she said.
"They've sat in the community and listened to me talk, so now it's their time and I want to know what they have learnt from what I have told them.
"Education, for me, is so very vital and I think it's important that they listen to what I have to say and do what I say; stay at school, get a good education and do the best that you can."
