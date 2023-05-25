The Daily Advertiser
Wiradyuri elder Aunty Kath Withers named Wagga Walk of Honour inductee

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Kath Withers' story of nurturing will forever be embedded on Wagga's main street. Picture by Ash Smith
She was only a child herself when the ever-so-nurturing Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Kath Withers took in her first foster child.

Local News

