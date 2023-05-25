She was only a child herself when the ever-so-nurturing Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Kath Withers took in her first foster child.
Inspired by her loving mother, Aunty Kath was just 17 when she opened her arms and her home to those in need.
Since then, she has gone on to foster more than 100 children over several decades. It is one of the many things she is extremely passionate about.
"Every child needs somebody," she said.
"It's been a privilege for me to take care of them more than anything else. We need more people to foster."
It is just one of several ways Aunty Kath has led by example as a widely respected elder and advocate throughout her 75 years living in Wagga.
On Thursday, Aunty Kath was named the 40th Wagga Walk of Honour inductee, with a plaque in her honour being unveiled on Baylis Street, near the entrance of Diamonds on Baylis.
While the plaque is a significant honour, it is the reason why it was given to Aunty Kath that holds the most meaning.
Aunty Kath has spent her entire life supporting families in crisis and has led several educational initiatives across early learning centres teaching Wiradjuri culture, storytelling and art programs.
Through stepping into these roles, Aunty Kath is hoping to inspire First Nations youth to follow suit in speaking up and stepping into community leadership positions.
"That's what we need, that's why I've been working with preschools for years to try and educate people and get them into better positions in life," Aunty Kath said.
"I didn't know how to do it either - just do it, never say it can't be done, you can do it if you want to."
For others, like Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout, the plaque pays homage to the ways Aunty Kath has changed their lives on personal levels.
Cr Tout first met Authy Kath a decade ago and said while there is a lot to thank her for regarding her years of work within the community, there is also a lot he would like to personally thank her for.
Part of Aunty Kath's nurturing heart is extending kindness to others without them having to ask, which is sometimes just what they need during times of hardship and struggle.
For Cr Tout and his family, Aunty Kath's kindness gave them love and comfort when they needed it most, something he will never forget.
"Your Sister Baskets mean a lot to our family," he said. "My wife was given one by our daughter one or two days before her mother passed and now everything that is special that we have from her mother is in that basket."
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
