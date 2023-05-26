The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mayor acknowledges Wagga's role in stolen generation

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated May 26 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wiradjuri man Luke Wighton plays didgeridoo at Wollundry Lagoon during yesterday's Sorry Day ceremony. Picture by Ash Smith
Wiradjuri man Luke Wighton plays didgeridoo at Wollundry Lagoon during yesterday's Sorry Day ceremony. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout has spoken to the role Wagga played in the displacement of indigenous children at an emotional Sorry Day ceremony at the Wollundry Lagoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.