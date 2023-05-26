Mayor acknowledges Wagga's role in stolen generation

Wagga Mayor Dallas Tout has spoken to the role Wagga played in the displacement of indigenous children at an emotional Sorry Day ceremony at the Wollundry Lagoon.
National Sorry Day, Held annually on May 26, commemorates the anniversary of the 1998 Bringing them Home report.
It offers an opportunity for all Australians to acknowledge the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities, known as "The Stolen Generations".
In front of the Sorry Rock, which acknowledges harms caused to the local indigenous community, leaders spoke to the role Wagga played in Australia's colonial past, and the role it may play in future reconciliation.
The audience was filled with Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members, including representatives of most local schools, who spoke at the event.
Mayor Dallas Tout said Wagga Council was committed to doing work on reconciliation in the local community.
"It was at the Wagga Wagga Train Station many girls arrived, were separated from their siblings, and sent to those institutions throughout the state," he said.
"Some of those children never made it home, living their lives disconnected from their families, communities and culture.
"We cannot go back and change this history, but we can choose to name it, shame it, and do what we can to play a part in the healing process."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr used his address to acknowledge the trauma and disadvantage in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, before attacking misinformation circulating about the upcoming referendum for an indigenous voice to parliament.
He said the key arguments against the proposed body came down to whether it was symbolic, it isn't practical, and didn't need to be in the constitution.
"Symbols are really important - just ask any religious group, ask any parliament, ask any sporting club," he said.
"Our bureaucracies cannot be their best selves, unless there's a voice that comes directly from the community, from country ... so I think it will be practical, I think it will achieve results.
"It needs to be in the constitution ... that way a government can't just get rid of it."
The ceremony ended with three indigenous students lighting candles, supported by elders - an near literal passing of the torch.
Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Cheryl Penrith said she was very happy to see a large turnout, particularly of so many young people. She said this showed how much the education system, and wider culture had changed in acknowledging the racism of the past.
"For us, the ripple effects of what happened - the trauma - is still there in our communities and our families," she said.
"It's really important for people to understand why it is there - that disconnection, being stripped of identity, love of family and community has really deep impacts on people."
"When I was at school, we were savages. I think the kids are a lot more informed, able to voice their own opinions, and say 'oh that's not true, that's not what happened'."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
