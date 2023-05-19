The Daily Advertiser
Brooklyn Bridge ends run of outs in Regional Championships for Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
Blake Jones salutes as Brooklyn Bridge dominated his rivals to take out the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday. Picture
Blake Jones salutes as Brooklyn Bridge dominated his rivals to take out the Regional Championships Riverina Final on Friday. Picture

Third time was certainly the charm for Narrandera couple Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones as they combined to take out the $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final.

