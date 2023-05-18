The ever-so-soft and artsy Coral Sheather of Coolamon will forever have a special place at Wagga Signature Care, with the official opening of a pavilion at the Wagga Community Aged Care home in her honour.
The Coral Pavilion, which was officially unveiled on Thursday, pays homage to the late Ms Sheather, the mother of Signature Care's General Manager Commissioning Dawn Roodenrys.
When Ms Sheather was diagnosed with dementia, about 10 years ago, Mrs Roodenrys' passion to begin a campaign with the directors of the business to design and build an aged care home in Wagga was ignited.
Knowing her mother would eventually need to be placed into home care, Mrs Roodenrys began her research which led her to find that there was a lack of aged care homes in Wagga.
Wanting to create an aged care home befitting of her mother, Mrs Roodney pulled up her sleeves, ready to do the hard work herself, she began pushing for Signature Care to commence a study on the region.
IN OTHER NEWS:
With persistence, the study was eventually conducted which led to plans for the construction of the home in Wagga.
In April of 2021, as construction of the Signature Care Wagga Community Aged Care home commenced, Ms Sheather tragically suffered several strokes which would see her be placed into immediate care.
Ms Sheather was sent to Signature Care's homes in Queensland as she patiently waited for the home in Wagga to open,
Unfortunately, she never made it back in time.
In October of 2022, Ms Sheather sadly passed away, only months short of the home's opening.
Mrs Roodenrys said while the family is heartbroken Ms Sheather never made it to the Wagga home, they are proud of all they have been able to achieve.
"She would have had the best room in the house," Mrs Roodenrys said.
Daughter Regina Buchana, who was also there on Thursday to celebrate the milestone, said her mother, who had a real community focus, would have loved the pavilion.
"It's really special that Mum is being commemorated," she said.
"She was quite a shy person who loved to garden, she was an artist and she was a passionate member of the Coolamon community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.