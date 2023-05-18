The Daily Advertiser
Signature Care Wagga unveils tribute for Coolamon's Coral Sheather

By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Sisters Regina Buchanan and Signature Care's Dawn Roodenrys with director Fabio Maya. Picture by Ash Smith
The ever-so-soft and artsy Coral Sheather of Coolamon will forever have a special place at Wagga Signature Care, with the official opening of a pavilion at the Wagga Community Aged Care home in her honour.

