The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Anticipation grows ahead of Cootamundra District Co-Op store opening

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 14 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan and The Coota District Co-Op chair Leigh Bowden in the Parker Street space which is scheduled to open to the community in July. Picture by Madeline Begley
Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council mayor Charlie Sheahan and The Coota District Co-Op chair Leigh Bowden in the Parker Street space which is scheduled to open to the community in July. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Riverina town that has been subjected to big chain store closures has come up with an even better plan to provide the community with a fruitful retail centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.