Police have charged three people for allegedly supplying illicit drugs in Wagga.
Police executed search warrants on May 11 and 12, seizing controlled substances and arresting the three suspects.
A 24-year-old man was arrested in Wagga about 12.30pm on May 11, and a search warrant subsequently executed at a home on Samson Street, Estella. He was charged with 26 offences, including 22 drug supply offences, larceny, and directing the activities of a criminal group.
There police seized vapes, knuckle dusters, prescription medication, $18,950 in Australian currency, designer shoes and electronic devices. Three vehicles were also towed from the property.
The man appeared in Wagga Local Court yesterday, where he was formally refused bail. He will appear before the same court on July 12.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at a business on Baylis Street about 7.30am on May 12, where he was charged with supply of a prohibited drug, handling stolen property, and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail and due to appear in Wagga Local Court on May 13.
A 32 year old woman was arrested at a home on Taupo Drive, Lake Albert, about 9.30am on May 12.
She was charged with supplying prohibited drugs (two counts), knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, and participation in a criminal group.
She was granted conditional bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on June 28.
The arrests resulted from investigations as part of Strike Force Bohr, which was established in September 2022 to investigate the distribution of cocaine in Wagga.
Officers attached to Wagga Region Enforcement Squad (RES), with assistance from Monaro RES, South East RES, Riverina PD and Traffic and Highway Patrol were involved in the investigations which led to the arrests.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
