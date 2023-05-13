Turvey Park Fire Station has rolled out the welcome mat for locals to come and learn more about fire safety, and have a good time doing it.
On Saturday morning, the station was alive with local children and parents, taking advantage of the opportunity to see the inside of a fire station, talk to firefighters, or spray a hose.
Sirens wailed, and delighted children squealed and ran around the station energetically. Local firefighters remained comforting pillars of calm amid the chaos.
Station Officer Andrew Holt said the day was shaping up well for everyone concerned.
"We've had a really good roll up today - probably three or four hundred people so far," Mr Holt said.
"We get a lot of younger people though - we've got giveaways, safety material and stuff for the kids.
"I think the adults are enjoying it too - probably more secretly though."
He said the plastic firefighter hats had been the most popular item of the day, and hoped the event might inspire a future firefighter or two from the attendant children.
"I think everyone wants to be a firefighter, and astronaut, a train driver, or in the army or something, right?" he said.
"So I guess this is the sort of thing that might embed in someone's mind, and make them think they might like to be part of the fire service in the future."
Francesca Steer was one such possible future recruit, who had learned a lot about firefighting that morning.
"Fire trucks have a back seat ... for more firefighters," she said.
"For if there's a really big fire."
Parents Bonnie and Bennett brought Francesca and their younger son Jeremiah down for a chance to see inside the station, and meet some fire fighters.
Bennett had his own reasons for wanting to attend.
"I'm also a big union supporter, so I wanted to show my support for the firies," he said.
"One of the most unionised industries in the country and they're still getting screwed over."
Thanks for the role firefighters play in the community was in abundance, with a number of other people speaking of the role NSW Fire and Rescue had played in keeping them safe.
Rebecca Grant, who attended with her partner and children, said local firefighters were doing a great job.
"We're very proud of the work the firies do," she said.
"We lived in Tumbarumba during the bushfires, so the fact they're here to help the community, and what they do is fantastic."
Mr Holt said the one thing he'd like everyone to walk away from the day understanding how important smoke alarms are.
"If you've got a working smoke alarm, your chances of being alerted to a fire early and surviving are much higher."
"We do home fire safety checks if people ever want assistance - just give your local Fire and Rescue station a call."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
