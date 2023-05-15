A 77-year-old Wagga woman who says she was attacked by two vicious teenage girls is thanking her lucky stars for the kind young men who rushed to her aid in the early hours of May 5.
Catherine Pierce had just arrived back at the Wagga Train Station at 3am that morning after travelling via train to Sydney to see a hand specialist.
Making her way out of the station and towards the nearest taxi rank, which was hidden in the shadows, a tired Ms Pierce was about to attempt to catch a taxi home.
"I could see three men at the taxi rank and two girls," she said.
"Before I had even gotten out of the train station doors I could hear the girls yelling at me.
"I was dragging my luggage behind me and then the girls ran at me."
The three men also began running and managed to reach Ms Pierce before the girls who had been screaming horrid slurs at her.
"The three men formed a circle around me before the girls could touch me," she said.
"One was at my side, one was at the front of me and one was behind me to protect me."
Ms Pierce said the men told the girls to leave and remained in position around her in the freezing cold for about 40 minutes before a taxi finally pulled up.
"They waited with me in the freezing cold and then they let me go first," she said.
"I couldn't believe how kind they were, I can't thank them enough."
Despite being left shocked and disheartened by the cruel act, the three strangers have given Ms Pierce newfound hope in society.
"Their parents should be proud," she said.
"There aren't many people like that out there these days."
On Monday, Ms Pierce reported the incident to police.
"The police are a bit upset with me because I didn't report it earlier," she said.
"I said to the police that I believe the girls were high on drugs."
Wagga City Council confirmed there are cameras at the precinct.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
