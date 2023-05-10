Junee jail workers have called off a strike over a pay dispute after progress was made in negotiations.
Officers at the Junee Correctional Facility were set to go on a 48-hour strike last weekend as they called for higher wages amid the rising cost of living.
But United Workers Union representative Ian Madgwick said the strike was called off after members accepted an offer by managing company GEO Group Australia agreed to table a better offer to the workers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
However, the stand-off continues despite a meeting on Wednesday afternoon where updated offers were made.
Mr Madgwick said the company offered workers 3.9 per cent wage growth in the first year, followed by 3.75 and 3.25 in the years after that.
He said the union has presented a better offer with a further meeting scheduled with GEO this morning.
"Following that meeting, the offer was rejected [by our members]," he said.
"We're getting closer, which is good, [but] if the company doesn't come to the party ... [it's likely] we'll be looking at further industrial action."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.