Junee Correctional Centre strike is called off, but pay row continues

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 11 2023 - 6:33am
Junee Correctional Centre officers protested over low wages last month. Photo contributed
Junee jail workers have called off a strike over a pay dispute after progress was made in negotiations.

