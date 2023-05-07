The Daily Advertiser
Corowa mum taking a bath while baby boy was wrapped up dead in freezer

By Local News
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
Police had attended the Corowa home for a welfare check. Entry was forced and the mother was found bathing while her dead son was wrapped up and in a freezer.
A Corowa mother whose dead son was wrapped in a blanket inside a freezer was taking a bath when officers came to check on her welfare, police say.

