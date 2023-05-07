A Corowa mother whose dead son was wrapped in a blanket inside a freezer was taking a bath when officers came to check on her welfare, police say.
Further details have emerged into the circumstances of the three-month-old's death, which continues to be investigated for the coroner.
Constable Kritan Kutti was commended at a ceremony in Albury this week for the initiative shown in locating the deceased boy on January 19 last year.
Police attended a Church Street home in Corowa, where the mother and the infant lived, to conduct a welfare check.
A commendation notes "it appeared there was no one at the location" but officers "showed initiative and forced entry to the residence", and found the mother bathing.
"The officers questioned the mother on the whereabouts of the infant and whilst searing the premises noted the behaviour of the mother changed when nearing the fridge/freezer," police said in notes.
"This led them to inspect the contents of the fridge/freezer where the infant was located wrapped in a blanket and obviously deceased."
Police continue to investigate the matter for the coroner.
No date has been set for an inquest.
