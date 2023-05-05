Police find 21-year-old man missing from the Riverina

A man who was reported missing in the Riverina has been found safe and well.
The 21-year-old man was last seen about 2am on Friday at a farm on Pikedale Road in Erin Vale, located about 30km north of Junee.
When the man could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
The man's family and police had held serious concerns for his welfare.
Following inquiries, police said the man was located in Albury on Saturday.
"Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance," a NSW Police spokesperson said
