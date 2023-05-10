Wagga visual arts students got a hit of inspiration and a glimpse into their futures with the opening of a new exhibition populated by the work of their teachers.
Surface, a display of printmaking works, launched on Wednesday and was opened with a talk by renowned curator of Charles Sturt University's art collection Tom Middlemost, who said the exhibit demonstrates to students what can be achieved with a career in the arts.
"It's very important for the students to see what they're doing at the time can lead to a career progression ... and it's also great to see some of their tutors' works on the wall so they know what to strive for," he said.
TAFE visual arts student Leanne Nugent said the exhibit is inspirational.
"The variety that you see and the different techniques and styles of the teachers is very inspirational ... seeing the teachers working in a professional capacity is motivational to say that you can do it," she said.
TAFE NSW visual arts teacher Elizabeth Macdonald said the printmaking medium allows artists to work in a tactile medium, alongside other artists in a workshop with an etching press.
"So that builds a community of ideas," she said.
"And commercially it's important, because print you can sell for a lot less money than a painting, it means that people who are just starting to collect art can afford prints.
"It means you can print ten of an image instead of just one."
The exhibition will then be open to the community at Gallery 43 in the TAFE NSW Wagga campus from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday, until May 18.
