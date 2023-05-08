Former Temora captain-coach Sam Elwin has played down his chances of a full-time return.
The former Riverina halfback has played in two of the club's three reserve grade games this season but has been travelling back from Newcastle to take the field.
He doesn't envision it will lead to making a return to first grade.
"I'm just helping out my small town whenever I can," Elwin said.
"I'm going to drive back and help out whenever I can but obviously Newcastle is not exactly down the road.
"I think there's about four weeks I can play footy so I'm going to try to get them in."
Elwin has already made the 6.5-hour trip back twice to start the season including starting at five-eighth in their 5-4 win over Gundagai at Nixon Park on Saturday.
However he doesn't feel he would be capable of playing first grade, even if the time permitted.
"I'm still a bit undecided as I broke my thumb playing up here in Newcastle last year, had to get surgery and got arthritis in my thumb from it," Elwin said.
"I did try doing a pre-season here with Souths and it keeps dislocating so I can't do the things I used to be able to do, especially in attack.
"Even just passing the ball it just dislocates now so I don't really think I'm first grade quality."
Elwin could have another operation to remove the arthritis but can't afford the three months off work.
The 27-year-old coached the club in 2018 and 2019, before a season with Junee when the Dragons didn't take part in the 2020 season.
A pre-season knee injury derailed his 2021 return to Temora before making the move to the coast.
Elwin has been impressed with the influence Josh McCrone has had on the club.
"Josh has got the club looking really good," Elwin said.
"He's doing a really good job on and off the field from what I can tell being back the last couple of weeks.
"He's definitely got them going in the right direction."
With Elwin's limited availability, McCrone doesn't see a place for his return.
"I don't think he can get to training too much but if we do have injuries he would be great depth," McCrone said.
"But he can't commit to every week."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
