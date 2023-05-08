It wasn't their prettiest of performances but Kangaroos will head into their big clash with Brothers off the back of another win.
The Wagga side made it three wins from as many games after a 18-4 win over Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday.
New coach Paul Watson was pleased to come away with the two points despite not being at their best.
"It was actually a little bit scrappy but we managed to grind out a win," Watson said.
"It certainly wasn't our best performance, and we're certainly capable of a lot better, but it's still pleasing to get the two points.
"To be able to win and not play great is better than not playing great and losing."
Lauren Jolliffe continues to lead the way for the side.
She crossed for a double on Saturday and was dangerous whenever she had ball in hand.
"She played really well and has had a couple of really good games in a row," Watson said.
"She's been scoring some good tries, has been tough through the middle.
"She's been a really good player for years, but is really fit and fast and playing some of her best footy."
However Watson knows the side needs to be better when they take on Brothers at Equex Centre on Saturday,
Brothers are one of the four unbeaten sides to start the season after having the bye on the weekend.
"There's a bit of local rivalry there Brothers have been one of the benchmark teams for a number of years now so we're really looking forward to the challenge," Watson said.
"We've got a couple of really tough games ahead of us for the next few weeks starting this week with Brothers."
Temora also maintained their unbeaten start after a 52-4 demolition of Gundagai at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Emily Perrott, McKenna Henman and Mia Block all scored doubles in the win.
Albury are also unbeaten after their 28-12 win over Young at Greenfield Park.
Meanwhile Tumut scored their first win of the season with a 22-16 win over Junee at Twickenham on Sunday.
The Blues scored five tries to three but goal kicking kept the Diesels in the contest.
However Tumut finished too strong for their rivals, scoring the last three tries of the game to take the victory.
They will be looking to back that up when they face winless Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday while Albury takes on Southcity and Young hosts Temora.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
