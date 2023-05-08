The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Kangaroos remain unbeaten ahead of big test against Brothers

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Antone tries to avoid Sarah Parker's attempt to tag during as Kangaroos extended their winning start to the season against Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Molly Antone tries to avoid Sarah Parker's attempt to tag during as Kangaroos extended their winning start to the season against Southcity at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

It wasn't their prettiest of performances but Kangaroos will head into their big clash with Brothers off the back of another win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.