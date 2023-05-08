Attitude check required for Temora after first loss

Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone is hoping a reality check will help his side win back the Challenge Cup.
The initial holders are the only team to ever defend a challenge in the new concept.
The cup exchanged hands four times in the inaugural season and Temora have put their hands up to try to take it off initial holders Young when they face off at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
It adds more incentive for the Dragons who are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
"I'm glad the concept got revived again, I think it is a really good concept, and they took it off us twice last year so it will be nice to get one back at their place," McCrone said.
After a good start to the season, with wins over Junee and Tumut, the Dragons couldn't keep up their run against Gundagai at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The 28-24 victory was the first win of the season for the premiers and McCrone believes it can be an important attitude adjuster for the side.
"There's a lot we can improve on," he said.
"The biggest positive for us is that we lost by four points as at the end of the day they took their opportunities, they are a big, strong team and we probably just got a little bit ahead of ourselves and where we are at.
"Now we know exactly where we are at but we will be right, we will lick our wounds and be back."
READ MORE
After taking a 38-10 win over Junee to start the season followed by a 27-16 win over Tumut, McCrone didn't think the side came into the clash with a slow-starting Tigers outfit with the right attitude.
It's something that cost them.
"The attitude was just a little bit off," McCrone said.
"Everyone still tried but it shows it's a tight competition and you have to be at your best every week to get the points."
McCrone thought a bizarre moment in the first half when James Stewart threw a ball back while over the try line for Hayden Lomax to score instead of doing it himself really highlighted the poor attitude the side took into the clash.
"Shit like that was probably more the attitude adjustment we need," he said.
Temora will head into the clash with the unbeaten Cherrypickers without new forward Dave White after he suffered a head knock in the second half.
White was sent to hospital after coming off second best trying to tackle Joel Field.
"He's all good but he won't play this weekend," McCrone said.
"He went to hospital straight after and could even remember the game straight after so he will be fine but he won't play this weekend."
However Tyler Madden, who missed the clash due to a wedding, will return to the side.
He is expected to head back into the second row with Grant Hughes moving to lock to cover White.
After a bye to start the season, Young have taken wins over Kangaroos and Albury so far this season.
However McCrone doesn't want to focus on his rivals ahead of the clash.
"I think for us the attitude adjustment is what improves for us, he said.
"If we can work that out then the football will look after itself."
