The Group Nine draw never loomed as a kind one for Junee's return to the top grade however coach Damion Fraser is far from disappointed with their disjointed start to the season.
With another bye this week, the Diesels will only have played twice in the opening five weeks of the season.
They've suffered losses to Temora and Tumut to start their campaign, but unlike their opening round loss to the Dragons this time around they kept themselves in the fight at Twickenham.
Frasier believes it is one positive to take from the 22-12 loss to the Blues on Sunday.
"We spoke about rugby league being a game of two halves and even though the starts to both the first and second halves in the first few minutes we made mistakes and Tumut were able to capitalise on it the boys didn't drop their heads, they stayed positive and kept in the game," Frasier said.
It was in stark contrast to their first game after they let a half-time lead slip as the Dragons scored 32 unanswered points to take victory.
Frasier is far from disappointed by how their return to first grade is going so far.
"There are positives to take out of it and in five weeks we've only played two games of football and the two teams we've played were both top four last year," Frasier said.
"There's definitely plenty of positives to take out of it and you have to keep in mind we are rebuilding.
"As long as the players stay positive it won't be the end of us for 2023."
However Frasier was still disappointed they couldn't stick to their plan to get the better of Tumut in wet and windy conditions.
Especially after closing within six points with 12 minutes to play.
"You could blame the weather conditions for the lack of control with the football but at the end of the day if we're looking at our attacking structure and what players are meant to be doing on the football field we just went away from it," he said.
"It's very disappointing as we talked about what we needed to do in the second half and went out there and weren't able to execute it."
Daniel Foley shifted to five-eighth in the loss to Tumut and scored to get the Diesels within touching distance.
After starting the season in his customary fullback role, Frasier believes it's a move that will help the club throughout the season.
"We need a little bit more guidance moving forward," he said.
"It is a new position for him with Junee so it's just a matter of us trying to find the right combinations over the next couple of weeks.
"Not only with Foley at five-eighth but maybe James Strickland to 13.
"The more times Foley gets hands on ball, and players like James Strickland get hands on ball, they are going to add deception and make other teams think about our attacking structure."
Things won't get any easier for the Diesels after the bye with a trip to Anzac Park to take on Gundagai.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
