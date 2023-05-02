Workers at a Riverina jail "pushed to the brink" over low wages have vowed to protest again.
It comes just days after 60 Junee Correctional Facility officers took part in a 6-hour work stoppage last Friday.
Negotiations following that strike action failed however, with workers opting to return to the pickets for 48 hours this time.
United Workers Union coordinator Ian Madgwick said although managing company The GEO Group Australia improved part of its offer to workers, it was not good enough.
"While they improved the offer for a small group of supervisors, they didn't improve their offer for the bulk of the staff," Mr Madgwick said.
As a result, the union has notified the company that workers intend to take further industrial action.
"The stoppage will start on Friday at 6.30am and end on Sunday at 6.30am," he said.
Mr Madgwick said the union is also calling on workers to refuse to work overtime to cover those protesting during the strike.
Amid rising inflation, the union has been bargaining with the private prison operator, GEO, since last December to secure a fair pay rise for the workers.
The union has also claimed the company continues to post ever-increasing profits, doubling their income from 2021 to 2022.
Mr Madgwick said the last time workers at Junee went on strike was about 10 years ago and that workers want management to see they mean business.
"It's not something they see as a regular response, but it's important to them now [especially] on the back of the two previous low wage increases and the [low] increase this time [as well]," he said.
"They just feel like they've been pushed to the brink.
"They want [GEO] to understand they are serious about their claim. [At present] the company seems to [be] dismissing it as ridiculous."
Mr Madgwick believes GEO has a better offer and is calling for them to put it on the table.
"The company has suggested they could improve their offer, but they have chosen not to unless we further reduce our claim," he said.
"If the company has a better offer, they should be putting it on the table."
In response to announcement, GEO said it was open to further negotiations with workers.
"GEO remains committed to further negotiations in order to reach a mutually acceptable solution for all parties," a spokesperson for The GEO Group Australia said.
GEO also said it remains committed to ensuring the prison continues to operate despite the protest.
"GEO will put contingencies in place to ensure the safety and security of Junee Correctional Centre is maintained during any protected industrial action by participating UWU members," the spokespersons aid.
"Inmates will continue to receive all essential services, including scheduled video court appearances, healthcare appointments and booked visits on Friday and Saturday."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
