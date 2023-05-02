An investigation is under way after the driver of a van crashed into an ambulance in the northern Riverina on Friday.
Emergency services were call to Belar Street, West Wyalong just before 11.30pm on Friday following reports a van had crashed into a parked ambulance.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the driver of the van - a 38-year-old man - sustained a small cut to the head and was taken to West Wyalong Hospital for blood and urine testing.
The ambulance was unoccupied at the time of the crash and is no longer road safe due to the damage sustained from the impact.
