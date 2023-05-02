The Daily Advertiser
Record crowd for NRL Raiders, Dolphins game puts Wagga City Council's traffic plan under review

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 12:00pm
A crowd of more than 10,000 made their way to the Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Council will review the traffic management plan for future NRL games in light of the record number of people who attended.

