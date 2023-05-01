Wagga's rugby league community is hopeful the Wagga will continue to host NRL games for many years to come.
Saturday's Raiders match against the Dolphins marked the end of Wagga City Council's deal with the Canberra club, which secured a total of four games in the Riverina.
Wagga Rugby League chairman Warren Barclay said they would be working to secure more games in the future.
"It has been a fantastic concept and it's not just the rugby league that gets the benefits," he said.
"We look forward to working closely with Raiders to maintain a consistent stronghold of rugby league in the area."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said council will be continuing discussions with the NRL club to secure more games in the future.
"The exact nature of the future Raiders presence in the city is currently unknown," he said.
"But discussions to date have been positive, with the Raiders indicating they are keen to continue the strong relationships with council and the Riverina region."
Council estimated the Raiders' clash with the Dolphins at the weekend generated close to $3 million in economic benefits for the city.
Kangaroos Rugby League Football Club president Peter Hurst said the annual NRL game would be "a significant loss" to the city.
"NRL as an institution should be looking to get more games in country areas," he said.
"They need more support in country areas than metropolitan areas."
Mr Barclay said above the economic opportunities brought by the game, junior players get to experience professional rugby league and meet their favourite players.
"At the end of the game on Saturday night hundreds of kids remained in the ground trying to get photographs and glimpses of their idols," he said. "It's a good things for the kids to get close and personal with the players they look up to."
The Kangaroos, Wagga Brothers, and Southcity clubs were part of the canteen roster for this year's game, with money raised going towards Wagga Rugby League and maintaining the stadium.
"Since we've had the agreement, the ground's surface itself is one of the best in country NSW," Mr Hurst said. "Ricky Stewart labelled it as one of the best they play on."
While not returning next year, Raiders chief executive Don Furner said the club would return as soon as possible.
More than 10,400 people attended the game on Saturday, the biggest crowd the Raiders game has drawn in Wagga.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
