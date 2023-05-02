The Daily Advertiser
A man is in a serious condition after a car, truck crash on the Hume Highway near Bookham

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated May 2 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 10:17am
An 18-year-old man was taken to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Hume Highway. File picture
A teenager was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Hume Highway which closed both northbound lanes.

