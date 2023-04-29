The Daily Advertiser
Thrilling golden point win for Canberra Raiders in Wagga

By Courtney Rees
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:57pm, first published 7:30pm
Sebastian Kris slides over to score for Canberra Raiders in their win over the Dolphins at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
A record NRL crowd in Wagga were treated to extra football as Canberra Raiders snared a thrilling win in golden point.

