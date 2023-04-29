The Daily Advertiser
Slow start costs Dolphins for second week running in loss to Canberra

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:37pm, first published April 29 2023 - 7:30pm
Robert Jennings catches a kick in Dolphins one-point win over Canberra at Wagga's Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Slow starts continue to plague the NRL's newest franchise, with the Dolphins losing to Canberra by just one point at Wagga's Equex Centre on Saturday.

