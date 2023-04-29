Slow starts continue to plague the NRL's newest franchise, with the Dolphins losing to Canberra by just one point at Wagga's Equex Centre on Saturday.
Captain Jesse Bromwich said his side needs to change their attitude.
"We seemed to lack energy and desire, I guess, that's just an attitude thing for me, we've just got to, as a group, not look at any excuses but look at yourself," Bromwich said.
It took 30-minutes for the Dolphins to get on the board in the first half and while they fought their way back into the game, ultimately sending it to golden point, coach Wayne Bennett wasn't a fan of his side's performance.
Bromwich said this week's opening to the game was reminiscent of last week's 2-point comeback victory over Gold Coast.
"It's our start, same as last week, we let ourselves down there," Bromwich said.
The pair said they can't pinpoint the issue that's caused their slow starts over the past fortnight.
With few positive reflections on the game, even the fight back wasn't impressive for Bromwich.
"I guess you can take some things out of the game but it's just our start, we know what kind of side we are, we know what our strengths are, starting like that you're never going to be in the game," Bromwich said.
"There's going to be some discussions about why, why not, why we can't get the job done at the start of the game but it's hard to look at anything else other than our starts."
Prop Jarrod Wallace, who was interchanged into the game, agreed with his captain.
"We just need to start a lot quicker, a lot better, the starts have been what's hurt us lately but you're not going to go anywhere in the NRL if we keep starting like that," Wallace said.
Though displeased with the game's result, Bennett was pleased to be part of bush footy for the weekend.
"It was a great day for the fans, you could not be here today and not enjoy what you saw," Bennett said.
Wallace, who has lived and played in Mudgee, said he loves country footy.
"I love country footy, it's where some of the best footy is played," he said.
"I think the venue was fantastic here at Wagga, I think the fans were unbelievable, and the game here every year, I definitely I think Wagga deserves it."
Wallace said he's glad to have seen good support from Dolphins fans even in Raiders territory but wants the side to continue to improve to make them proud further into the season.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
