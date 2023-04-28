Big celebrations for Group Nine's centenary

Generations of rugby league talent were on hand to celebrate the Group Nine's rich history.
More than 300 people gathered at The Range Function Centre to toast the competition.
From its foundations in Harden 100 years ago to now there has been plenty of quality players produced in the region.
Many of them were on hand as part of the celebrations.
After months of preparation, Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe was thrilled with how the day went.
"With over 300 people it's been an amazing day," Hinchcliffe said.
"Everyone is really well connected, people are enjoying their time reconnecting, all the clubs are well represented and it's been great."
The luncheon was timed to coincide with the NRL game in Wagga.
Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and chairman Don Furner both spoke as did some prominent figures from throughout the decades in Group Nine.
Hinchcliffe believes the effort that went into the day was made worthwhile.
"It was a lot of work and I was a bit of a nervous time with ticket sales being slow in the lead up for the last couple of weeks but there's a good crowd here today," he said.
Some of the most talented players in the region were among those to speak.
Hinchcliffe believes it's important to recognise the contributions made by so many.
"It's amazing the amount of players who have come through Group Nine and been developed in Group Nine," he said.
"Players that didn't necessarily play for Australia or NSW but have been great players and the amount of players who have gone on to play NRL at the highest level of the game and gone onto higher representative honours.
"It's a reflection of the quality in the room."
Group Nine has undergone plenty of changes throughout the last 100 years as has the wider community.
From its early beginnings, to the Maher Cup period and until more recent times there have been plenty of clubs come in and out of the competition.
Some of the most significant have occurred over the past decade with the competition down to just eight first grade teams.
With Brothers not taking part in first grade this season, and Cootamundra and Tumbarumba both leaving the competition since 2018, Group Nine is smaller than its once great heights.
Hinchcliffe hopes the reunion can help spark more interest in the current competition.
"One of the benefits of a day like today is hoping that people can be reinvigorated by the history and take things forward," he said.
Meanwhile a new book celebrating the rich history of the Maher Cup was also officially launched at the luncheon on Friday.
The Maher Cup: a special history of football in NSW's Group 9 towns 1921-1971 has been created by Neil Pollock.
It features 880 pages with over 250 images, more than 3000 players are listed and all 729 Maher Cup matches are described.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
