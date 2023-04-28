The Daily Advertiser
Defending Wagga Town Plate winner Front Page headlines a list of 30 nominations for next Thursday's 1200m showcase which also includes 2022 runner-up Mnementh

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 28 2023 - 3:30pm
Defending Wagga Town Plate winner Front Page will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Unanimously and go back-to-back in the 1200m showcase next Thursday at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Picture by Les Smith

Defending Wagga Town Plate winner Front Page will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Unanimously and go back-to-back in the 1200m showcase next Thursday at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.

