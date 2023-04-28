Defending Wagga Town Plate winner Front Page will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Unanimously and go back-to-back in the 1200m showcase next Thursday at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Unanimously (2013-14) and Prince Morgan (1974-75) are the last two horses to achieve the feat with the Geoff Duryea gelding strongly tipped to be the third.
Front Page will enter the race as a strong favourite especially considering his victory in last year's $2 million The Kosciuszko at Randwick.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario was thrilled with the number of nominations received ahead of next Thursday's 2023 Wagga Town Plate.
"We are delighted to have 30 nominations for that race," Ferrario said.
"There's a good sprinkling of city visitors along with some quality horses from our local region headlined of course by the defending champion Front Page from the Geoff Duryea stable."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
There is a strong representation from Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) trainers and Ferrario said it was fantastic to see so many quality local horses nominated.
"It reinforces the quality of horses that we do have racing in the SDRA," he said.
"As I look through those nominations, I've already highlighted Front Page but you can add to that Rocket Tiger who bounced back to form with a win here last Sunday. Along with two runners from Ronny Stubbs stable in Sparring and Tap 'N' Run and of course Mitch Beer's horse Mnementh who has been a city winner."
Mnementh ran second to Front Page in the 2022 Wagga Town Plate and Ferrario believed that the six-year-old gelding would be right in contention again this year along with some other quality horses that would ensure the 2023 edition is a great race.
"With Mitch Beer targeting that race there's no doubt the stable will be hoping he can go one better," he said.
"Which sets the scene for a great race, you've got Mnementh coming back to go one better, Front Page back to defend and horses like Rocket Tiger flying the flag for the locals here in Wagga coupled with the two chances from Ronny Stubbs' stable.
"When it comes to the city horses it's great to have a couple of nominations from Richard and Will Freedman's stable and Terry Robinson has got Art Cadeau entered who is a former winner of the Country Championships.
"Norm Gardner is coming across from Canberra with Delacour which was an impressive winner last start at Hawkesbury and you've also got runners there from David Pfieffer, Leon and Troy Corstens and John Thompson."
Ferrario also confirmed that a number of city jockey's would be making the trip down for the Wagga Town Plate headlined by Tyler Schiller who will have the ride on Front Page, who he rode to victory in last year's town plate.
Other notable confirmations included Josh Parr, Rachel King, Tom Sherry and Alysha Collett.
Nominations for the 150th running of the Wagga Gold Cup close on Monday morning at 11am.
