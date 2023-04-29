The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Footy fans flock to Wagga's McDonalds Park as the Canberra Raiders return for epic clash with Redcliffe Dolphins

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 30 2023 - 3:08pm, first published April 29 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of footy fans have descended on Wagga as it hosts an epic NRL clash on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.