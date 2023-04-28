A body, believed to be that of a woman who was last seen entering the Murrumbidgee River in Wagga, has been found by police divers.
The discovery came during a multi-agency search of the river, which began on Thursday afternoon following reports a woman had entered the water and did not resurface.
The search - involving officers from Riverina Police District, police divers, NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, and VRA Rescue NSW - continued until about 5pm on Thursday and resumed at 8am on Friday.
Following a comprehensive search, police said a body was located by police divers about 1.20pm on Friday.
The discovery was made near the area where the woman was last seen.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 39-year-old woman.
Officers from Riverina Police District will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner
Earlier on Friday, Riverina Police District Inspector Lee Gray said a witness claimed they saw the woman enter the river from the western bank and did not see her resurface.
