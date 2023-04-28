Workers at a Riverina jail are preparing to walk off the job amid an unresolved pay dispute.
On Friday morning the United Workers Union (UWU) announced its correctional officers will walk-off the job at Junee Correctional Centre from 12.30pm for six hours following a drawn-out wage dispute and continued unsafe staffing levels.
The union has been bargaining with the private prison operator, GEO, since December last year and the company has responded by offering a wage increase of 3.25 percent in the first year which is less than half the rate of current inflation.
The union also claims the US-based prison group continues to post ever-increasing profits, doubling their income from 2021 to 2022.
UWU coordinator Ian Madgwick said the privately-run facility was profiting from NSW taxpayers while those working at the prison were falling behind during the cost-of-living crisis.
"Our members have turned up through COVID and staff shortages so that GEO can keep their lucrative contract," Mr Madgwick said.
"It's disgusting that a huge multi-national corporation based in Florida is ripping off the local Junee and regional NSW community by denying a fair wage rise to correctional officers.
"Most shifts are severely understaffed, particularly on weekends and nights with no managerial support. It is getting too dangerous. Workers are at heightened risk of assault and GEO's solution to combat the short-staffing is to offer people what amounts to a year-on-year pay cut.
"Correctional Officers have reported that some nightshifts are going without a nurse, leaving COs as first responders to medical emergencies for what amounts to around $30-an-hour."
A correctional officer from the site said the workers' wage claim was a modest one.
"We are not asking for much we just need to make ends meet," they said.
"We are really struggling to get by with cost of living right now. A lot of us with families are living paycheck to paycheck.
"We have been saving for our first home, but with cost of living blowing out, we are just worried about covering rent and bills."
UWU wage claim is currently 5 percent in the first year and 3 percent in the following two years, while GEO have offered 3.25 percent and 3 percent in the following two years.
Members will also take other forms of industrial action such as refusing overtime over the weekend.
In response, GEO has assured the public that the dispute is over pay and not safety and that appropriate measures to manage the centre during the protest have been put in place.
"GEO has contingencies in place to ensure that the safety and security of Junee Correctional Centre is maintained during any protected industrial action by participating United Workers Union members," a spokesperson for the GEO Group Australia said.
"GEO respects the right of union members to participate in protected action.
"GEO has been in negotiations with the United Workers Union since late 2022 and is committed to further negotiations in order to reach a mutually acceptable solution for all parties.
"The UWU have advised GEO the industrial action relates to pay and not safety. No issues of safety have been raised by the union in these negotiations.
"Junee Custodial staff have been offered a pay increase of over 9 per cent over three years and they have dismissed this."
It's also understood despite Friday's strike action, prisoners will continue to be provided with all essential services including visits.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
