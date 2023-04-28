The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Country Women's Association participate in 12th Walk the World international event

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
April 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA's Jenny Chobdzynski, Ann Adams, Nic McHenry, Jacinta Finger, Sudee Spokes, Denise Fergusson, Margaret Halloran and Fiona Gaston. Picture by Madeline Begley
CWA's Jenny Chobdzynski, Ann Adams, Nic McHenry, Jacinta Finger, Sudee Spokes, Denise Fergusson, Margaret Halloran and Fiona Gaston. Picture by Madeline Begley

Participating in their 12th Walk the World event, the ladies of CWA Riverina Group are still just as passionate about helping rural women across the globe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.