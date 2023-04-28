Participating in their 12th Walk the World event, the ladies of CWA Riverina Group are still just as passionate about helping rural women across the globe.
The worldwide event on Friday, April 27 is run by Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW). Country Women's Association state international officer Jenny Chobdzynski said it was an important chance to support women-led projects in rural areas.
"It's one way of raising funds, but it also raises awareness and it says 'ladies, here we are'," she said.
"We need to continue to support women less fortunate than ourselves."
One way the Riverina group is helping women less fortunate is donating fabrics and sewing materials to women in other South Pacific countries, including Timor Leste, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.
Riverina group international officer Nic McHenry said it was one of the other ways apart from donating money the CWA was doing to help foster social connection among other rural women.
"We've all got a stash of fabric somewhere so at the moment we're focusing on collecting fabrics," she said.
"It allows the ladies to then be able to sew clothes and to get together in the same way that we are."
CWA has been a member of ACWW since the 1940s, and regularly participate in international conferences, with this year's hosted in Malaysia.
There were members from all 15 CWA branches at the Walk the World event, held at Collins Park.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
