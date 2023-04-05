Wagga Tigers recruit Jeremy Piercy is looking forward to playing his first game for his new club in Good Friday's season opener.
The Tigers face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes under lights on Friday and Piercy can't wait to get stuck into it.
"I'm very much looking forward to it," Piercy said.
"Training has been great, it's been going really well and I'm very much looking forward to it.
"Especially under lights, I think it will be a good game and both teams are very even."
Piercy is pretty confident with how the Tigers sit ahead of the season opener claiming they have gone through a pretty successful pre-season.
"I think we are going well," he said.
"The pre-season has gone well, we've had heaps of numbers for training and I think in the long run we've come together as a team more than anything both as mates and as footy players coming together."
Piercy has also found he has slotted in quite well at the Tigers and was appreciative of how he has been accepted after making the switch across from East Wagga-Kooringal.
"It's been very welcoming at the Tigers to be honest," he said.
"It was a bit nerve wracking coming across from a different league and a different club, but I feel like I've fitted in very well with everyone around me encouraging me.
"Muz (Murray Stephenson) has been a big part of that with him talking to me and communicating with what I can do better.
"All that kind of stuff is very encouraging."
The Tigers had two solid pre-season hit outs against Temora and The Rock-Yerong Creek and Piercy is optimistic about the side is shaping up.
"I was pretty happy," he said.
"It was a good team effort from everyone, we had a few people out both games but I felt we came together as a team and put our best foot forward coming into round one."
The additions of returning juniors Ben Kelly and Dylan Morton has provided a big boost to the club over the pre-season with Piercy saying their presence at training has been really beneficial.
"It's been really good," he said.
"It's very encouraging for all of the younger boys like me and I think it's a big strength for the club.
"They have already played there before and they know what the go is, so it's a big plus for us coming into this season."
The Tigers and Goannas are among seven teams that have a genuine chance of playing finals this season and Piercy is looking forward to what should be a really close competition.
"It's going to be good," he said.
"All the teams in the comp are looking very good and I think it will be a very close competition. It will come down to the wire coming into the last few rounds, but we just need to take it one round at a time and kind of see what happens."
Piercy, Kelly, Morton, Sam McNaughton, Harry Kelly and Carl Schwenke have all been named in a draft Tigers side ahead of the clash on Friday evening.
Stephenson also seems to still have a chance of playing in the clash against the Goannas after being named at centre half back, despite straining his hamstring just three weeks ago in their trial against the Magpies.
