Temora better for finals experience as season approaches

Temora are placed for their best crack at the Group Nine season in more than a decade according to captain-coach Josh McCrone.
McCrone is coming into his third season since returning to his junior club after a 12-year career with the NRL and English Super League.
He feels the Dragons are in the best place yet approaching their round one clash with the returning Junee on April 15.
"I think as we've been together as a group, this is the third season we've been together, I think everyone is really understanding their role and how important it is to the team and the success we have," McCrone said.
"People are growing in that responsibility.
"We are a young team and everyone naturally improves as they get older."
After playing their first finals football in over a decade, which resulted in successive losses, McCrone believes the culture at the club is a big part of their turnaround.
He hopes having more depth this season will help them take another step.
"Our big thing this year is what we are building in reserve grade," McCrone said.
"It's easier to build a culture if people are having fun in ressies the more people are around and the bigger the place feels.
"We want those blokes who are rugby league people to come up and have fun with the club."
The Dragons have also shown some positive signs in their pre-season hit outs.
After taking an understrength outfit to the West Wyalong Knockout, they have had big trial wins over West Wyalong and Yass.
They took a 56-22 win over their Canberra Raiders Cup rivals on Saturday.
It included the return of last year's Weissel Medal runner up Zach Starr.
Starr's involvement throughout the season was in doubt after sustaining a back injury playing in a trial for Riverina but he responded a lot better than first thought.
"I was always fairly confident we'd be able to get something out of him this year as he enjoys being around the group and is a massive part of the culture we've got going there," McCrone said.
"It is great to have him back."
The Dragons have also welcomed back former junior Dave White, who played lock for West Belconnen last year.
McCrone expects he will have an impact through the middle for the Dragons while Joel Skidmore is another former junior heading home.
However Gavin Kite isn't expected to play.
Temora will be the first team to host Junee in their return to the top grade for their clash at Nixon Park to open the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
