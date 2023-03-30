A teenage boy has been charged after the car he was allegedly driving led police on a multiple pursuits before hitting another vehicle and crashing while trying to avoid road spikes in Forest Hill.
The crash on the Sturt Highway was the end of a statewide police operation, which began when a Holden SUV was reportedly stolen from Nowra on Thursday morning.
Police said the Holden was involved in a pursuit with officers along the Princes Highway at South Nowra just after 11am on Thursday, which was terminated due to safety concerns.
About 4.45pm on Thursday, police received complaints about a Holden SUV travelling south on the Hume Highway towards Gundagai.
Officers from Riverina Traffic and Highway Patrol located the vehicle on the highway about 5pm.
Police said after the driver failed to stop when directed, a pursuit was initiated before again being terminated due to safety concerns.
The Holden continued travelling west along the Sturt Highway, with road spikes successfully deployed near Martins Road at Borambola about 5.20pm, deflating the front driver's side tyre.
Road spikes were again deployed at Forest Hill, where police said the Holden's driver lost control after swerving to avoid them and collided with the rear of a Toyota Hilux utility.
The Holden rolled and came to rest on its side against a tree opposite Forest Hill Public School.
Debris, believed to be the suspension from one of the vehicles, was seen strewn across the highway.
The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in the backyard of a nearby residence after attempting to flee.
The teen was taken to Wagga police station, before being transferred to hospital, under police guard, for treatment.
He has since returned to the station where he has been charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, being a learner not accompanied by a driver/police officer/tester, not giving particulars to another driver, and breach of bail.
An outstanding warrant for property offences was also executed.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Friday.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
