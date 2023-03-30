The Daily Advertiser
Vital deadline extension for Wagga's Pro Patria centre for veterans, first responders as works get go ahead

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 31 2023 - 7:30am
Pro Patria's Jason Frost in part of the Pro Patria Centre that will be renovated in the second round of works. Picture by Madeline Begley.
Wagga's innovative Pro Patria centre for veterans and first responders has received a major reprieve after its fundraising deadline was extended.

