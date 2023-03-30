Stray again and you'll 'spend a long time in Junee', magistrate warns

A magistrate has spoken of the potentially disastrous consequences of a severely drug-affected man regularly carrying knives.
That was the scenario police encountered when they were called to the Albury CBD over Luke Samuel Foley's antics late on the afternoon of January 28.
Foley couldn't string a coherent sentence together, but when asked for his identification he tried to shield his bag from police.
Inside were two knives, resulting in Foley's arrest and him being charged with custody of a knife in a public place.
Foley was calm, lucid and coherent when he appeared before Albury Local Court this week via a video link to Junee jail, where he had already spent nine days while bail refused.
"Mr Foley is very well aware he has a drug and alcohol problem," defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who was aghast at Foley's knife-carrying habit.
"It's extremely concerning that he continues to walk around with a knife while completely drug-affected," Ms McLaughlin said.
He was clean now but if he strayed again, she said, "he's going to spend a long time in Junee".
Foley, 40, who will return to the Young area, pleaded guilty over five separate matters, including charges of offensive behaviour, multiple counts of possessing a knife in a public place and a charge related to holding up traffic.
Ms Simonsen said Foley wanted to be excluded from Albury, perhaps not coming within 10 kilometres of the city centre.
"That is his main risk factor when it comes to drugs," she said, as Foley associated with those using and selling methamphetamine in Albury.
Ms McLaughlin said Foley was on two community corrections orders, for carrying knives at Young, when he committed his most recent offending at West End Plaza, Albury, on March 19.
He went to Coles, from where he was banned, about 7pm and tried to engage with a staff member who had dealt with him before.
"The accused then took his shirt off and said: 'Come out here and we'll have a go'," police said.
Ms McLaughlin also highlighted an incident where a drug-affected Foley held-up traffic.
"And you were, again, off your head. You took your shirt off and wanted to fight someone in the street," she said.
"You have a significant issue in relation to the use of alcohol and illicit drugs.
"Mr Foley, have a very good think about the days you've just spent in custody."
Foley was placed on a nine-month community corrections order, fined $3070, must complete 160 hours of unpaid work and banned from coming within 10 kilometres of central Albury.
