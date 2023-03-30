Take yourself on a treasure hunt for unexpected artworks dotted around the Wagga CBD. It's the first day of No Borders in Our Sky, an augmented reality art trail that runs through April and stretches from Wagga Beach through to Morgan Street. Keep an eye out for posters with QR codes to take yourself along the trail, find the portals and activate the artworks that are the product of more than 100 young locals who have worked on the project for two years.