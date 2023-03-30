Killing time has never been easier, with Wagga and the wider Riverina really turning one on this weekend. Here is but a taste of what the region has to offer over the coming days.
Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The first of three big days of Craft Alive transforms The Range on Copland Street into a hive of activity for the handy and those looking to be inspired. Exhibitors will travel from across the country for the expo, which offers classes, discussions and more for the region's crafty creators. The event runs from 9.30am to 4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with adult entry $17 or $27 for a multi-day pass.
Wagga RSL's pop-up bar is back from 4pm. Zoe Glanville will croon the afternoon away and the order of the day is cocktails on the deck.
Get among the petals at the Ladysmith Park Perennials autumn open day, where the lush gardes can be toured as the plants flower with the last flush of blooms before winter sets in. The beautiful gardens off Tumbarumba Road at Alfredtown are open between 9am and 1pm. Visit ladysmithparkperennials.com.au for more information.
Take yourself on a treasure hunt for unexpected artworks dotted around the Wagga CBD. It's the first day of No Borders in Our Sky, an augmented reality art trail that runs through April and stretches from Wagga Beach through to Morgan Street. Keep an eye out for posters with QR codes to take yourself along the trail, find the portals and activate the artworks that are the product of more than 100 young locals who have worked on the project for two years.
Aviation fanatics are catered for at an aircraft showcase over Temora's Lake Centenary. If you're not up to packing a picnic, coffee and food will be available at the free entry day at the lake, which runs between 11.30am and 2pm. Flying is scheduled from noon and the showcase features aircraft from the RAAF 100SQ historic flight collection at the Temora Aviation Museum - including Spitfires and Tiger Moths - and visiting aircraft including a PC-21. To assist organisers, register your attendance through Trybooking. The museum also offers complimentary entry between 10am and 4pm.
The annual Bradley Nixon Memorial Dice Run leaves the Black Swan Hotel for a top secret first stop on the ride to raise money for the city's cancer patients. Meet at the North Wagga pub at 7.30am for the ride - registrations can be made early through Humanitix - before heading out on a loop through Gundagai and Cootamundra. An afternoon of entertainment back at the Muddy Duck ensues.
Creatives will converge on the fifth and final Halfway Print Fest at Thirsty Crow from noon. The five-house event welcomes artists from the region and beyond, and also features live music from That Geraldine Chick and Melbourne's The Secret Migraines and Hearts and Rockets.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Kapooka with the new winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for details.
It's been three years since superheroes took to Lake Albert but fear not, the lake will come to life with caped crusaders for the 2023 Superhero Walk. Special guest Lightning McQueen will make an appearance after the walk to support families of the Riverina living with autism, and all are encouraged to get their favourite costume out to be in the running for the best-dressed title. There will also be a sausage sizzle, cold drinks and games.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between.
