Increased cost of living is being felt throughout the community, but advocates say there is a bigger disaster happening alongside the crisis that's making it harder than ever before for people in poverty to find a way out.
Last week the ABS revealed household wealth declined by 3 per cent over the past 12 months, and this week's latest consumer price index rose 6.8 per cent in the year to February.
But while cost of living pressures might mean cutting back on non-essentials for many, for people on income support payments like JobSeeker it means going without meals with many of those people living in "horrific conditions".
Australian Council of Social Service (Acoss) program director of social security Charmaine Crowe said JobSeeker, currently sitting at $50 per day - or $18,000 per year - is "completely inadequate".
"It doesn't take long to realise that that's just not going to cover basic goods and services," she said.
It costs approximately $80 to fill a small car with unleaded fuel these days, she said, and the national average rent for a unit is $568 per week, or $81 a day, meaning for many people "food has become a discretionary item".
"To pay for three meals a day, to afford health care, afford transport ... is simply not possible on these low rates of income support," she said.
"If you're receiving a JobSeeker payment or Youth Allowance, you are in a severe state of financial stress all the time."
A cost of living crisis is inadequate to describe Gavin Morgan's situation. The Forest Hill man is languishing below the poverty line and it's "exhausting".
"I don't think people realise ... I'm paying ridiculous rent here, the cost of food and everything is going up on top of it. I was struggling before, now for the cheap loaf of bread I used to buy, it used to be $1, it's now $1.90. To buy the little tub of butter was $1.40, now it's up to $2.80," he said.
"It's the last 12 months ... like the staples or stuff I used to be able to buy, I still buy it but there's not much left for anything else because it's chewing up so much more now."
Mr Morgan clutches a small stack of bills, doctors notes and letters from the government as he speaks. He spreads them out before him, rifles through them to make a point, refers to them when he can't remember an exact detail or gets overwhelmed, the details of his struggle laid out in small print.
By the time he pays his $312 in rent he's left with just over $350 left for food and bills.
"I'm always broke," he said. "My grocery shops, if I was doing $150 12 months ago, it's nearly doubled to around $280 a fortnight if I get everything I need."
Mr Morgan is physically unable to work, awaiting a major back surgery and his money worries are always front of mind. "I wake up dreaming about it," he said. "I can't understand why I can't get ahead, I understand you're not meant to be able to save money on the dole, but I'm struggling."
Mike Sadler and his family are also living below the poverty line as he and his wife are on JobSeeker and they're currently "treading water" as they try to survive.
In the past year alone his rent has increased from $385 to $460, he said. An increase in his fortnightly payments in line with the state pension would nearly cover his family's rent, or simply allow his family to eat better.
Mr Sadler is desperately waiting for this year's budget in the hope of some relief, but until then, things remain grim. "We're completely left behind," he said.
Ms Crowe said one issue is that JobSeeker keeps pace with inflation and not wages, as is the case with the pension which currently sits at $185 a week more than JobSeeker. "More than four-in-10 people on JobSeeker have an illness or a disability that prevents them from working full-time and yet they can't get a Disability Support Pension," she said. "They're stuck in this horrible situation where they can't go out and get a job or at least can't do that very easily."
Mr Morgan is one of those people and his health has been a huge source of stress. He's currently awaiting back surgery to remove a growth on his spine, but a lack of funds has curtailed his ability to get to Sydney for the procedure and he is in constant pain.
He said he's been knocked back in his attempts to get on a disability pension. "Some days I can't walk, it's just 24/7 aches and pains," he said.
Mr Morgan, 43, regularly goes without meals and other essentials, but always makes sure there's money to feed his two dogs, who help him deal with the loneliness and isolation of poverty, as well as his mental health struggles. "I lock myself away from the world ... if it wasn't for the dogs I would have knocked myself years ago."
Acoss is urging the government to raise JobSeeker in line with the pension in the May budget, for the 1.3 million Aussies on income support. "It's horrific out there now, the stories that people are telling us daily are absolutely tragic," Ms Crowe said.
"I don't know what more people have to go through for the federal government to lift the rate of these income support payments, until that happens people will continue to suffer."
If you need crisis support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
