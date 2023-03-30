Ms Crowe said one issue is that JobSeeker keeps pace with inflation and not wages, as is the case with the pension which currently sits at $185 a week more than JobSeeker. "More than four-in-10 people on JobSeeker have an illness or a disability that prevents them from working full-time and yet they can't get a Disability Support Pension," she said. "They're stuck in this horrible situation where they can't go out and get a job or at least can't do that very easily."