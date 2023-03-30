A murder charge relating to a death at Ashmont last year has been dismissed after a court heard the man accused of the crime had died.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd dismissed a murder charge against Craig Russell Miles in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, after being told Miles had been pronounced dead.
Miles was arrested and charged with one count of murder after emergency services were called to an Ashmont home following a concern for welfare report about 5pm on August 11, 2022.
They found a man with serious injuries inside the home, but were unable to save him and he died at the scene.
Police found Miles a short distance away with head injuries and took him to Wagga Base Hospital.
After a police investigation, Miles was charged with murder.
The charge was withdrawn and dismissed.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
