Incumbent Wagga MP Joe McGirr has vowed to introduce an urgent private members bill to ban the Nazi salute in NSW if re-elected to Parliament.
The announcement comes after shocking scenes in Melbourne over the weekend saw about 30 people perform the Nazi salute on the steps of the Victorian Parliament.
Victorian attorney general Jaclyn Symes announced on Monday the state government would act quickly to ban the Nazi salute, with support from Premier Daniel Andrews and the opposition.
Dr McGirr would seek to introduce similar changes into the NSW Parliament, adding to the NSW bans on other Nazi symbols that were passed last year with bipartisan support.
"Recent events have brought to light why more action is needed to combat extremism and racism in Australia," he said.
"I, like all Australians, watched with disgust and horror at the evil on display in Melbourne last weekend
"There should be a greater focus on education so that the next generation of Australian youth do not fall prey to extremists and go down the wrong path.
Dr McGirr says his bill would ban the use of the Nazi symbol as a means to spread hate and glorify Nazism, but include carve outs similar to existing legislation on other hate symbols, allowing their use for artistic purposes with the approval of peak bodies like the Executive Council of Australian Jewry.
While the NSW election has yet to run its course, if successful Dr McGirr would seek cross-party support for the bill if reelected.
"I call upon all elected parties to support me in this important endeavour," he said.
"We must deny evil its tools, and this is one of them."
Other state governments have quickly proposed bans on the Nazi salute, with Queensland and Tasmania also discussing tightening legislation around the display of hate symbols.
Premier Dominic Perrottet has yet to declare a firm position on banning the action.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture.
