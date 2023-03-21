Riverina residents are being warned of possible severe thunderstorms that could cause flash flooding on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Gundagai, Cootamundra, Temora West Wyalong and Young about 1.15pm on Tuesday.
People are being warned thunderstorms could bring heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Parts of the region have already been hit with heavy rain, including Stockinbingal which recorded 36.4mm in the hour to 12.53pm on Tuesday, according to the bureau.
Storms are also predicted for Wagga for Tuesday afternoon, but there is yet to be any specific warnings issued for the city.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
