The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Salvation Army, Vinnies see 25 per cent rise in people struggling to meet cost-of-living demands

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
March 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul president Peter Burgess pictured at the Micah Hub on Gurwood Street. Picture by Georgia Rossiter

Wagga charity workers say people are seeking help for the first time amid the cost of living crisis and they are concerned many more will need assistance should the cost of groceries, rent and utilities continue to rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.