Horse's Tale Distilling Co. is a fresh start for former Wagga paramedic Adam Horsley

By Conor Burke
March 17 2023 - 8:00pm
Former paramedic Adam Horsley, pictured with wife Fleur, has found a new career and purpose, launching his own distillery - Horse's Tale Distillery Co. "I did identify as a paramedic ... but I've been able to let that go," Adam says. Picture by Madeline Begley

Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, Charlie Chaplin once said, but a comedy in long-shot. And as Adam Horsley jokes about the leg puns The Daily Advertiser could use in the headline of his story, that seems apt.

