The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Nsw Election

Murray candidates Peta Betts and Helen Dalton on NSW election race

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 19 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peta Betts and Helen Dalton are facing off in the contest for Murray in this month's NSW election. Photo montage by Mark Jesser

POSING for a Border Mail photograph, Independent MP Helen Dalton says "I'd like to be blancmange and beige, but you can't be that with this job".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.