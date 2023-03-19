Ollie loves doing sheep work on the farm with his pop Rod Talbot, so it was only fitting that the Talbot family put on a fundraiser in his honour.
Shearers from across the Corowa area came together to help one of their own raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal.
Despite Ollie's infectious personality, life for the four-year-old Ollie hasn't been easy.
When Ollie's mum, Abby Talbot, was 37 weeks' pregnant, she and her husband, Steven, were faced with news no one should hear.
Ollie was diagnosed with total anomalous pulmonary venous drainage, a rare congenital heart disease not usually picked up in pregnancy.
IN OTHER NEWS
At just three days old he went under the knife for open-heart surgery
For what was a "hard time" for the family, "from the ground" up, they've had support from friends and family and even strangers to give back to the Melbourne hospital.
On Friday 17 March that resulted in 700 sheep being shorn in an effort that raised more than $6000 for the appeal.
"We wanted to give back this year after being down there ourselves when Ollie was born," Mrs Talbot said.
Mr Talbot said the support from the community was "very touching" given people were donating their time for sick children.
"The fundraiser isn't just for our Ollie, it's for all the kids," he said.
Mrs Talbot said Ollie has been doing well despite yearly checkups.
"Ollie is always smiling," she said. "He is happy and loves to be busy outside.
"When he was little, we used to point to his scar and say the doctor looked after his heart."
"We never predicted this to happen to us, but we are thankful that everyone has come together," she said. "It's good for all the kids, and we're grateful."
Mr Talbot agreed and said raising money for a charity was a great way to unite the community.
Area manager for Corowa-Wahgunyah Good Friday Appeal Karie Playford said when people jumped on board to donate "you can see the efforts through the people".
"It's incredible when you have people like Abbie and Steve fundraise," she said.
"So many people have their own stories. The amount of people needing services is astounding."
Mrs Playford said the region raised $102,000 for the Good Friday appeal last year.
"We are so grateful every little bit adds up," she said.
"When you've been down to the hospital, you realise how important donations are.
"And we want to thank everyone who has chipped in."
