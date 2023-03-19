Wagga has sweated through its hottest March day on record as the temperature nudged 40 degrees on Sunday.
A blast of heat saw the mercury climb to 39.9 degrees at Wagga Airport about 3.45pm.
The airport weather station's previous top temperature was 39.5 degrees in March 1983, according to records dating back 82 years.
The mercury climbed even higher at Kapooka, where a top of 41.6 degrees was recorded just after 3.30pm.
Elsewhere in the region, Griffith and Narrandera both recorded a maximum of 41.9 degrees on Sunday, while Yanco topped out at 41.6.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said dry conditions in western and central Australia have allowed heat to pool and build across the region.
"The heat that's built up over summer across the country still hasn't been washed out, or had anywhere to go," Mr Narramore said.
"This summer heat lingering across the continent is now being drawn down into NSW, resulting in record-breaking temperatures across the state."
Mr Narramore said, for many, the shift may be a shock to the system after three cooler years.
The meteorologist said with weather patterns normalising, we should expect more hot days in March.
"The last few years have actually been quite cool, coming off the back of the record breaking 2018-19 summer with the fires - it was a terrible time," he said.
"Then we went into three relatively cool years, largely driven by La Nina ... that climate driver has now gone away.
"This is the kind of weather pattern we'd expect to see over late summer and early autumn, it's just that the temperature has been building for the last six weeks, and that's why we're seeing some of that relatively heat."
Relief will come later in the week, as moisture and cold fronts start to erode the heat pool in NSW.
Looking ahead, Wagga can expect a top of 32 degrees on Monday, with the chance of a thunderstorm with little or no rainfall in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday is expected to be 25 degrees, with a very-high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, as well as the potential for a thunderstorm.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
