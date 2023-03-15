A driver accused of leading police on a high-speed police chase between two western Riverina towns has been denied bail after facing court charged with a slew of offences, including 10 outstanding warrants.
Police allege John Moore, 21, was behind the wheel of a Great Wall utility and failed to stop for officers on the Sturt Highway at Balranald just before 3pm on Tuesday.
A pursuit was initiated and continued to Hay, about 130 kilometres away, where road spikes were deployed and deflated the ute's tyres.
The pursuit came to a dramatic end in the centre of the town and forced schools into lockdown as a police manhunt got under way.
Police said Moore fled but a passenger from the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, was quickly arrested.
IN OTHER NEWS
Hay Public School and a nearby preschool and childcare centre went into lockdown for a short time, as a precaution, as police officers established a perimeter and searched for Moore.
About 6.15pm, Moore was arrested after he was found allegedly hiding on the verandah of a home on Balaclava Street, which runs along the public school's boundary.
Moore, who has previously lived at Mount Austin, and the woman were both taken to Hay police station.
Moore was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, being a never-licensed person driving a vehicle on the road, driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and entering enclosed land or not prescribed premises without a lawful excuse.
Ten outstanding warrants were also executed.
Moore was denied police bail and faced Griffith Local Court yesterday, where a total of 21 charges were mentioned. Some of the charges related to alleged offences in 2020, 2021 and last year.
Moore was refused bail by Magistrate Brett Thomas and will return to court in May.
The woman was charged with being a passenger not disclosing a driver's/other passenger's identity and being a responsible person not disclosing a driver's details.
She is due to appear in Hay Local Court on May 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.