John Moore denied bail after facing Wagga Local Court accused of high-speed pursuit between Balranald and Hay

By Andrew Pearson
Updated March 15 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 7:15pm
A significant number of police descended on Hay on Tuesday afternoon as officers searched for the driver who allegedly failed to pull over and sparked a 130km pursuit. Picture supplied

A driver accused of leading police on a high-speed police chase between two western Riverina towns has been denied bail after facing court charged with a slew of offences, including 10 outstanding warrants.

