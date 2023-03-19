The Daily Advertiser
Border agronomist says being careful for less rain is key to having a good year

By Sophie Else
Updated March 19 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Bob Ronald says the last three years have been "incredibly wet" so a predicted change to drier conditions will keep farmers talking. Picture by Ash Smith

A Border agronomist says a recent prediction for a switch to much drier El Nino conditions should have cropping farmers planning carefully for the months ahead.

Sophie Else

Journalist

