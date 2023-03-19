A Border agronomist says a recent prediction for a switch to much drier El Nino conditions should have cropping farmers planning carefully for the months ahead.
While Bob Ronald said the levels of subsoil moisture had remained good, a continual drying out meant farmers would need "to adapt fast to change".
"The last three years have been opposite to our forecast for the coming year," he said.
Mr Ronald said last year's conditions were extremely wet, while the past summer had been mild with only a few hot days - though this meant summer crops were doing well.
The much drier conditions created by an El Nino weather pattern "means we just have to plan around it, it means we just have to be aware of it".
Mr Ronald said the abundance of subsoil moisture had gone hand-in-hand with healthy nitrogen levels.
"In my experience, broadleaf crops and pastures tend to use the nitrogen they need, whereas grasses and cereals will use all the nitrogen available to them," he said.
"And in a dry finish we can all recall cereals that just had too much nitrogen for the season, so on paddocks to be sown to cereal for grain this year ... strongly consider getting soil tests done to make sure you don't go too hard on nitrogen."
Mr Ronald said farmers needed to make sure they did not sow too early or "it could get them in trouble".
The drier conditions of late, after record spring rainfalls, are having a positive impact for the region's winemakers.
De Bortoli Wines head winemaker Marc Scalzo said the 2023 vintage was already in full swing.
"It started with very wet and cool conditions in spring, which initially put everything behind," he said.
"This meant everything ripened slower than normal (and so) we started about three weeks later than normal."
Mr Scalzo said the fine and warm, but without being too hot, conditions so far this year now meant it was "turning into a good season".
"We've just finished crushing our last white grape and are very happy with the quality, because cooler years help retain varietal flavours and freshness," he said.
"The flavours are more intense than normal because of the cooler weather.
"We were all very nervous in January, but the weather has turned kind for us - it's fantastic ripening conditions.
"White wines will start to be bottled in the middle of the year, from July, and the reds are 18 months away - we're very hopeful they'll be good while the reds are showing a bit more elegance than normal - the wines will have good structure and finesse.
"Everyone is pretty happy at the moment with what's coming in."
